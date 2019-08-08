KRM World hosts Model UN meeting

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:02 IST

The mega edition of KR Mangalam World Schools Model United Nations conference was held at KR Mangalam University, Sohna Road.

For the first time all the branches of KR Mangalam World Schools came together to host this grand event upholding KRM values. The objective was to facilitate debate and discussion for creating a better world to live in. The delegates discussed social and international affairs at the conference. It gave participants an opportunity to engage in debates at a diplomatic level. KRMUN-2019 consisted of eight committees which included UNGA, UNHRC, UNSC, SVR, Hogwarts, Open Forum, WTO and IP.

A total of 13 schools from Delhi NCR took part. The number of delegates was 500 in eight committees of KRMUN 2019. Various issues were picked up in the different committees. Brainstorming sessions were held for participants to gain an insight into the functioning of the United Nations. Delegates gained debating and negotiating experience in the eight committees. They got aware of the challenges faced universally.

The dignitaries at the closing ceremony included chancellor prof Dr Dinesh Singh, a Padma Shri awardee; Nabila Jamshed, public policy specialist with the UN; vice chancellor Aditya Malik; Parul Mahajan, journalist; and principals of all KR Mangalam World Schools. The KRM faculty and the secretariat worked for months to organise this event. The delegates were honoured with awards and certificates of merit in different categories such as Best Delegate, High Commendation, Special Mention, Best Journalist, Best Caricaturist and the Best Photographer. Rohan Ahuja bagged the Best Delegate, UNHRC; Arjun Kalia and Gaurav Saraf bagged the high commendation in UNHRC and Open Forum; Parth Nayyar, Nipun Gupta, Aarav Bhola and Adeetya Gupta bagged Special Mentions; Dhruv Khera bagged the Honourable Mention from KR Mangalam World School, Vikaspuri. Modern School, Barakhamba Road, won the Best School delegation award followed by KRM Vikaspuri as runner up. Deputy secretary general Naman Singh proposed the vote of thanks and secretary general Robin Ahuja declared the conference closed.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 11:00 IST