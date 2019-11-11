Tagore International School Delhi holds art, oratory and tech festival

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:11 IST

Inter-School Art, Oratory and Technology Festival

Tagore International School, East of Kailash, hosted an annual inter-school art, oratory and technology festival titled TAGFEST-2019.

The festival was designed for the primary wing in which students from 19 schools showcased their skills and creativity. The fest began with a song and dance recital to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary. This platform enabled students to interact with each other and showcase their out-of-the-box thinking. The events ranged from Bringing Life to Shapes based on art to Tickle me Kodu based on technology. The oratory events in English and Hindi, I Speak and Ek Nayi Soch, aimed at identifying the literary potential in students, while Whose Act is it Anyway nurtured their originality in thought and stage presence. A distinguished panel of judges from the fields of art, technology and literature were invited to judge the events. The guests with experience in their respective fields were a source of motivation for participants. Some of the distinguished personalities were Shefali Anand, a columnist; Anirban Roy, an editor and multimedia journalist; Aradhana Pradhan, director Masi Inc; and Amlan Jyoti Maumdar, director, External Broadcast. The fest also had Prabir Kumar Das and Inderit Singh Rana, an eminent artist and graphic designer, respectively. Among the others present were Neha Pant, Mukesh Surana, Ashish Kanwar Singh and Gaurav Israni who applauded the artistic flair, originality and novelty. The dignitaries also shared their insights with the students. In her address principal Mallika Preman emphasised on the significance of such healthy competitions which create a platform for learning through interactive experiences. The creative exposition concluded with the valedictory ceremony. Headmistress Deepali Sahi announced the results. The best school trophy was bagged by DPS International, Saket. Sahi appreciated the efforts of the participants and congratulated the winners.

Inter-School Oration Contest

Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, organised the 29th AC Deb Memorial Inter-School Oration Contest to encourage public speaking skills among youngsters.

New Era Public School bagged the keenly contested Overall Winners Rolling Trophy. In the senior category, Niranjan A Raja of Cambridge School Srinivaspuri, Jatan Kalra of Prudence School Ashok Vihar, and Anika Bahuguna of Prudence School Dwarka bagged the first, second and third positions respectively. Atulya Bhaskar of New Era Public School and Nav Kiran Kaur of Birla Vidya Niketan were awarded consolation prizes. The first, second, and third positions in the junior category were secured by Kashish Malhotra of New Era Public School, Pratham Bansal of Cambridge School Srinivaspuri, and Suhana Sharma of Delhi Public School Noida respectively. A consolation prize in the junior category was awarded to Sarah Bhagat, Prudence School Ashok Vihar.

Principal Aparna Seebaluck welcomed the guests and the young orators from 24 schools of Delhi/NCR. The participants expressed their views on topics ranging from “Sing the song that only you can sing”, “The poetry of the earth is never dead” and “Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity” for the senior category and “To the disrupters go the spoils”, “The modern human lives in a cesspool of man-made electromagnetic radiation” and “A solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities” for junior category.

The chief guest, Dr Raj Kumar, head of the department of English, Delhi University applauded the effort of each participant and encouraged them to hone their oratory skills as well as bridge the gap between speaking and praxis. Garima Yadav, lecturer Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University acknowledged the achievements of the orators as the special guest at the event. The event was judged by Amita Malhotra, senior English educator, Deepali Jain, founder of Aspirationzzunlimited, and Sachin Narayanan, assistant professor, Dyal Singh College, Delhi University. He shared tips on public speaking with the children. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by vice principal TSL Narayanan.

Annual Exhibition

The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar held its annual exhibition to develop scientific and creative abilities in students. The idea was to encourage students and teachers to develop something novel.

Present on the occasion were school chairman Prafull Goradia, vice- chairperson Dr Nayana Goradia and principal Tania Joshi. Classes 1 to 12 put up more than 200 exhibits. Two publications were released on the occasion: The annual science magazine, Science Musings and a booklet prepared by Class 11 psychology students titled Colour Psychology. A Voice Assistant was installed at the reception. Artistes performed The Game of Dice from the Mahabharata and The Trojan War.

Students highlighted the exhibition theme of Artificial Intelligence through models and artefacts. The bright and colourful displays by students of the primary wing added to the vibrancy of the event. The students’ pride and joy was evident from their interaction with the guests. Models on Doppler’s Effect, CRISPR’s technology, Air Ink, Green Car, Magic mirrors, Combination locks and non-conventional sources of energy were the highlights of the exhibition.

Mental Health Week

The psychology department of Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar observed Mental Health Week to sensitise everyone to the importance of mental health. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Padma Bhushan Dr Shyama Chona and key note speaker Prarthana Chona. A total of 18 schools from across Delhi-NCR participated in three inter-school events Movie making, Let me Shine (talent show) and Youth parliament on the topic mental health. An interactive session with Dr Aruna Broota, a renowned psychologist, helped students of classes 10 and 12 understand ways for coping with stress and anxiety. She shared ways to study better and reduce stress in academic and personal life. Another interactive session was held by alumni Dr Danish Khan, a senior consulting psychiatrist at Max Saket for the students of classes 9 and 11 on the topic of substance abuse, addiction, risk taking behavior and how it is important to seek help at the right time. Dr Danish shared his experiences in treating patients and motivated students to overcome any obstacle in life and not suppress their feelings. Students found it to informative, interactive and fruitful.

District Disaster Management

District Disaster Management Authority (South) DDMA(S) conducted a mock drill at KSK Academy Sr Sec Public School, Sangam Vihar.

A team of DDMA(S) in coordination with the Delhi Police Sangam Vihar held the drill in front of students and teachers. They informed students about the dangers and precautions. They also demonstrated how to use fire extinguishers, evacuation process and use of alarm. Class 12 students, their teachers and class 4 employees also took part in the mock drill. KSK Group of Institutions chairman Sardar Narender Singh Chahal thanked the team members of DDMA(S) and Delhi Police for the session.