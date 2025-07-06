Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
A Neeraj Chopra show for Indian sports

ByHT Editorial
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 10:24 PM IST

The success of the Neeraj Chopra Classic indicates the hunger for world-class sports in India and helps create a market

Neeraj Chopra has made it a habit to set new benchmarks. First, by winning Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020 and the World Championships in 2023, he showed the country that the sky’s the limit even in athletics. Now, with the successful hosting of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, he is showing people that while mega events are important, smaller events have the potential of building the sporting ecosystem.

The organisers lined up fan engagement programmes for a week with Chopra — with the star meeting people, signing jerseys, attending functions (AFP) PREMIUM
The Neeraj Chopra Classic is a World Athletics gold-level event — the top-tier track and field event on the IAAF circuit ranked behind only the Olympics, the Diamond League and the World Championships. It attracted top athletes on the circuit and also gave sports fans in the country a chance to watch them live. On television, we never truly appreciate how far the spear is hurled by the javelin throwers but to watch it happen in a stadium is an inspiring experience.

A 14,500-strong audience in the stands, and many others in crowded corporate boxes turned up for the event at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium at Bengaluru. The lead-up to the event was equally important. The organisers lined up fan engagement programmes for a week with Chopra — with the star meeting people, signing jerseys, attending functions. There was a lot of activity on the ground and for a country that is still looking for more athletics heroes, this is important. A total of 16 brands came onboard for the event, a staggeringly high number for a non-cricket event in India. The sponsorship revenue is estimated to be in the range of 8-12 crore. And there was a broadcast partner. All of this indicates the hunger for world-class sports in India and helps create a market. Beyond the financials, such events can help awaken the sports potential in India. We need more.

