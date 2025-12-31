Bridging the intent and outcome gap

To become a sporting nation, India needs not just athletes or coaches or infrastructure or professional administrators. It needs all of them to come together and make it work like a well-oiled machine for a significant period of time. When it comes to Olympic sport, the Indian government is by far the biggest supporter in the ecosystem. So, it won’t be right to say that the government does nothing. But doing a lot and doing it right are two very different things and that is what the nine-member committee set up by the government has zeroed in on. When it comes to Olympic sport, the Indian government is by far the biggest supporter in the ecosystem. So, it won’t be right to say that the government does nothing. (PTI)

The Abhinav Bindra-led panel has presented a detailed roadmap with India’s Olympic goals in mind. The main idea is to empower administrators, strengthen governance and shape India’s sporting future. Much of this boils down to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which funds, hires coaches and hosts athletes in its campuses all over the country. It is the backbone of Indian sports administration.

But the influence isn’t always wielded in the right way because neither SAI nor the state departments have a dedicated sports administration service. So, the roles are filled by generalist civil servants or contractual staff who are often lacking sector-specific expertise. That is a miss more often than a hit. It’s time India realises that sport requires specialisation too.

The co-ordination between SAI, National Sports Federations (NSFs), and state departments is limited and fragmented. All of these create bottlenecks that India can well do without. Many of the suggestions, such as the need for global governance alignment, are the need of the hour but India has never faulted in making committees. Rather, the problem has almost always come down to executing the recommendations. For starters, that is where the sports ministry will need to focus on.