Energy transition: Show us the money

However, at the core of these enhanced opportunities is the need to ensure access to the best technologies and scalable finance – the two most challenging aspects of climate negotiations. The West (including EU) has consistently failed to deliver the existing $100 billion a year target by 2020 to the developing world. This was raised in the last climate meeting in Glasgow. To move ahead, developed countries must explore instruments, policies, and frameworks to identify means of reducing the cost of finance for developing countries. This is important because investing in the energy transition in emerging economies such as India is cheaper than in developed countries due to lower marginal costs. Such investments also underscore the principle of climate justice, which India has consistently raised at international forums for decades. To paraphrase a line from Hollywood movie Jerry Maguire : Show us the money.

Ms von der Leyen’s comments on the enhanced EU-India green energy partnership are significant because both are important players in international climate diplomacy and have had an EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership since 2016. There are substantial commercial, financial and industrial ties between the two partners; both have traditional interests in the UNFCCC process and are allies at the International Solar Alliance. So, there is a lot of potential for strengthening the ties. India can benefit from the expertise of European companies who are frontrunners in zero-energy buildings, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and grid integration and its pledge to reach 500 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030 is a massive economic opportunity for European industry.

On Sunday, European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union (EU) and India must step up their cooperation in renewable and clean energy sectors. This, she added, must be done in their “common interest” to reduce dependence on foreign oil (she was referring to the Ukraine war and its impact on Europe’s energy landscape; Russia accounts for a tiny fraction of India’s energy basket but a significant portion of the EU’s), tackle extreme weather events, and meet their respective energy needs.

