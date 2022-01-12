How hate speeches erode democracy

It is not enough to dismiss people who peddle violent notions as the fringe. Prompt, commensurate legal action is essential to keeping the Republic strong, and ensuring that all individuals feel like equal participants in the nation’s progress. India is strong only when all its citizens stand together.

The government’s response has been slow. A First Information Report was registered after days of outrage, and with little to no progress, it appeared that the case was becoming a victim of political considerations. Also, only a few political leaders condemned the speeches. Freedom of religion forms the bedrock of a democracy. But this foundation can be eroded by hate that goads people into violence and creates a majoritarian worldview. It should not fall upon the top court to push for an investigation. The administration and police must examine evidence, determine if a crime was committed, and proceed against the accused. Until the investigation is complete, such events must not be held.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up the case of hate speeches made at a religious gathering in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar town last month, asking the state and Union governments to investigate the matter but stopping short of issuing an order. The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, also permitted the petitioners to approach local authorities against holding similar events, and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days. The speeches were made at a religious parliament held from December 15-17, and later surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. The leaders made derogatory remarks about Muslims, Christians, Manmohan Singh, and even Mahatma Gandhi.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up the case of hate speeches made at a religious gathering in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar town last month, asking the state and Union governments to investigate the matter but stopping short of issuing an order. The bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, also permitted the petitioners to approach local authorities against holding similar events, and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days. The speeches were made at a religious parliament held from December 15-17, and later surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. The leaders made derogatory remarks about Muslims, Christians, Manmohan Singh, and even Mahatma Gandhi.

The government’s response has been slow. A First Information Report was registered after days of outrage, and with little to no progress, it appeared that the case was becoming a victim of political considerations. Also, only a few political leaders condemned the speeches. Freedom of religion forms the bedrock of a democracy. But this foundation can be eroded by hate that goads people into violence and creates a majoritarian worldview. It should not fall upon the top court to push for an investigation. The administration and police must examine evidence, determine if a crime was committed, and proceed against the accused. Until the investigation is complete, such events must not be held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not enough to dismiss people who peddle violent notions as the fringe. Prompt, commensurate legal action is essential to keeping the Republic strong, and ensuring that all individuals feel like equal participants in the nation’s progress. India is strong only when all its citizens stand together.