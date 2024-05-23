In Europe, censure of Israel finds resonance

A coordinated move by Ireland, Norway, and Spain to recognise the Palestinian State may be largely symbolic but it reflects both the growing public outrage in Europe over the devastation and civilian death toll in Gaza and the deepening isolation of Israel. This followed weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions by several European States, based on the belief that there is a need for a fresh push for a two-State solution. Three countries speaking aloud for a Palestinian State is a symptom of the ground shifting in Europe against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. It is significant that one of those countries is Norway, which mediated the secret talks between the Israeli and Palestinian leadership that led to the Oslo Accords of 1993.

Israel had every right to respond after the brazen terror attacks of October 7 by Hamas, but dragging on the war that is now essentially targeting a civilian population already devoid of basic amenities such as food, water, shelter and health care, has turned the narrative against Tel Aviv. There is a groundswell even within Israel, where large sections of the population believe this brutal war is nothing but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal battle to save his political career. The thumbs up for a Palestinian State by the three countries has to be read with the process at the International Criminal Court, which has sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and several Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes, at a time when multiple countries have backed South Africa’s plea that the Israeli premier and others be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. The move by Ireland, Norway and Spain could spur similar efforts by other European States aimed at a two-State solution, which is the only long-term resolution to the conflict.