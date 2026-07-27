In Karnataka, a Cong heavyweight exits

The announcement by former Karnataka chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah that he will not contest any future elections because he is old and politics is corrupt has the potential to transform the southern state’s politics — if he sticks to his words. The 79-year-old leader — the longest-serving CM in a state where governance has historically been fractured and chaotic — not only built his brand around his humble beginnings but also stitched together a coalition of backward castes, Dalits and Muslims that propelled the Congress to its biggest victory in a generation in 2023. Now that the party has pivoted to DK Shivakumar, a strongman with ample resources who has been the party’s chief troubleshooter for years, the possible retirement of Siddaramaiah holds possibilities. It can consolidate Shivakumar’s hold over the government and make him the undisputed leader of the party that enjoys broad but thin support throughout the state. But he will have to hold on to Siddaramaiah’s grassroots support, especially that of backwards and Dalits. Can he emerge as the undisputed leader of the Vokkaligas, one of the two most dominant castes in the state which has traditionally backed the now-atrophying JD(S)? And will Siddaramaiah’s supporters continue to back the Congress or splinter? For a party that has essentially been reduced to a South Indian outfit, winning the 2028 assembly elections is an existential issue for the Congress. To do so, it has to resolve the contradictions left behind by Siddaramaiah’s exit.

The 79-year-old leader — the longest-serving CM in a state where governance has historically been fractured and chaotic — not only built his brand around his humble beginnings but also stitched together a coalition of backward castes, Dalits and Muslims that propelled the Congress to its biggest victory in a generation in 2023. (PTI)

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The BJP must be smiling. Since the ouster of Lingayat strongman BS Yeddiyurappa, the party has struggled to find a popular face to lead it in the only southern state it has formed a government. The exit of Siddaramaiah can create a churn that may help the BJP find its bearings before 2028. But all will depend on whether the wily veteran really means to retire, or if this is yet another tantrum to disrupt the plans of his successor.