In Punjab, violence in the name of religion

It is disconcerting to see the head granthi (priest) of the Akal Takht, Giani Malkit Singh, justify the murder of a woman “social media influencer” as “appropriate action” on the grounds that she allegedly promoted obscenity. The Giani is only parroting an allegation that Amritpal Singh Mehron, self-styled leader of Quam de Rakhe, a radical outfit, made to justify the murder of Kanchan Kumari who was active on social media as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. The Giani added that “this kind of treatment should be meted out to those who indulge in spreading vulgarity and defaming the Sikh community”. The faithful look up to his office for religious and moral guidance. He ought to be a sobering voice in a state that has seen sectarian violence. (Kanchana Kumari/Instagram)

The Giani’s endorsement of murder is unacceptable for multiple reasons. First, the law of the land is supreme. If Mehron or anyone has a complaint against the social media output of a person, they need to seek remedy under the country’s law. The judiciary will then decide on the matter and award punishment. Vigilante justice has no place in a society bound by the rule of law and guided by due process. Second, the approval has come from a religious leader. The Giani is second only to the Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism. The faithful look up to his office for religious and moral guidance. He ought to be a sobering voice in a state that has seen sectarian violence and a society that has not fully healed from Operation Bluestar, the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, and terrorism. Instead, he chose to condone the murder of a woman; the stature of his office is such that his words could have a disturbing resonance.

Punjab has been on the edge multiple times over the sensitive issue of religious sacrilege. Radical groups, some of them guided by the foreign hand, have tried to exploit the social unrest and many charlatans have sought refuge in the faith ecosystem to build social and political capital. The Sikh clergy should not give legitimacy to these troublemakers. For the political leadership, the task is cut out: Do not let anyone create mischief in the name of religion.