In UK, the far Right’s playbook of bigotry

The deep divisions existing in British society since Brexit, and the impact of the short-sighted policies of previous Conservative Party governments, burst out into the open during the violent rioting across the UK over the weekend. The disorder, arson and looting — the worst in more than a decade — followed the rapid spread of false information on social media, especially X, and calls by far-Right groups for protests against immigrants and Muslims. The misinformation blamed the murder of three young girls last week on a Muslim migrant, though authorities identified the attacker as a Christian teenager born to Rwandan parents. Far Right activists clashed with police in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke and Hull, showing how social media can be used to stoke tensions in different corners of a country. Despite dozens of arrests and a warning from home secretary Yvette Cooper that those responsible for the rioting will “pay the price”, Britain remains on edge because of fears of further violence.

PREMIUM Riot police face protestors in Bristol, southern England, on August 3, 2024 during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)