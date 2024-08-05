In UK, the far Right’s playbook of bigotry
The deep divisions existing in British society since Brexit, and the impact of the short-sighted policies of previous Conservative Party governments, burst out into the open during the violent rioting across the UK over the weekend. The disorder, arson and looting — the worst in more than a decade — followed the rapid spread of false information on social media, especially X, and calls by far-Right groups for protests against immigrants and Muslims. The misinformation blamed the murder of three young girls last week on a Muslim migrant, though authorities identified the attacker as a Christian teenager born to Rwandan parents. Far Right activists clashed with police in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke and Hull, showing how social media can be used to stoke tensions in different corners of a country. Despite dozens of arrests and a warning from home secretary Yvette Cooper that those responsible for the rioting will “pay the price”, Britain remains on edge because of fears of further violence.
The rioting represents the first major challenge for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, not so much in terms of controlling the violence and restoring calm, but containing the dangerous fanning of xenophobia and hatred by the far Right. Countering their narrative will be more difficult, given that the far-Right Reform UK ranked third in overall votes in the recent election, suggesting support for its policies amid political and economic uncertainties. Starmer, who has promised to “rebuild” the UK after people voted for a change, will now have to move swiftly to find solutions to tricky issues such as immigration and Right wing populism.