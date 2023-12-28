close_game
close_game
News / Editorials / Keeping a check on deepfakes menace

Keeping a check on deepfakes menace

ByHT Editorial
Dec 28, 2023 10:19 PM IST

The threat from deepfakes will only evolve, and while technology must do its part to stop it, a whole-of-society approach may be needed.

This week, the government issued a reminder to social media companies and media-sharing web services such as YouTube that they need to ensure that deepfakes are not displayed to users in India. The communication was the second one within a month, and it sought an action taken report. The electronics and IT ministry has tightened its focus on the issue since PM Narendra Modi tweeted in November about what he thought was a deepfake video of him participating in a traditional Gujarati dance (that video, however, featured a lookalike). A more serious example was from earlier in November when a deepfake video of an actor went viral, illustrating how easy it is to create convincing visuals of a person doing something they did not — an ability that has at the outset created fears about non-consensual sexual imagery.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved, deepfakes — or synthetic media — have become easier to create and harder to detect(Getty Images/iStockphoto) PREMIUM
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved, deepfakes — or synthetic media — have become easier to create and harder to detect(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The focus is indeed welcome. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved, deepfakes — or synthetic media — have become easier to create and harder to detect. Today, enforcement against such content hinges on mandatory disclosure rules, but these can simply be defeated by lying. At a technological level, there are no tools yet to accurately tell a deepfake. While companies have announced industry-wide partnerships to work on building such tools, solutions will also need to be expanded. Most importantly, people need better cyber hygiene, perhaps incorporating some principles for establishing facts that have held true since before the internet, such as being able to check the provenance, or origin, of media. In this, journalists and fact-checkers will need to take the lead. The threat from deepfakes will only evolve, and while technology must do its part to stop it, a whole-of-society approach may be needed.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out