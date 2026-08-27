Meta payout must be seen as a lesson for all

Meta’s $18 billion settlement — one of the largest in US history — with 48 American states and three territories may look like poetic justice. The social media giant is said to have faced its reckoning over alarming practices to prioritise revenue, causing severe harm to some of its most vulnerable user groups. It raises an important question, though: Is the settlement punitive enough? There are two considerations here. First, the payout itself: Meta settled the 2023 lawsuit — over

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Meta’s $18 billion settlement — one of the largest in US history — with 48 American states and three territories may look like poetic justice. The social media giant is said to have faced its reckoning over alarming practices to prioritise revenue, causing severe harm to some of its most vulnerable user groups. It raises an important question, though: Is the settlement punitive enough? There are two considerations here. First, the payout itself: Meta settled the 2023 lawsuit — over fuelling social media addiction, misleading the public about harm, and data privacy breaches — within days of the trial beginning. Whether the company dodged a much larger anticipated penalty or wished to avoid more damning disclosures remains a matter of conjecture. What is clear, however, is that it may not pinch Meta too much, being even lesser than the company’s profit in the last quarter of 2025 ($23 billion). To be sure, quantifying the harm Meta products caused to millions of American children and adolescents over years may be difficult. What makes the payout feel deficient even further is that a significant part of it is tied to Meta competitors such as TikTok, YouTube, and others inking similar agreements.

PREMIUM The social media giant is said to have faced its reckoning over alarming practices to prioritise revenue, causing severe harm to some of its most vulnerable user groups. (AFP)

The more important part of the deal is the operational and design changes Meta will make to protect young users against mental health harm. Stricter changes remain contingent upon similar actions by competitors and on tech-tools that are not hard to beat.

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The payout should be seen as a warning, nevertheless. This newspaper has been regularly pointing out the need to protect adolescents from social media and digital harm in India. In the absence of self-regulation, the State needs to intervene, as several countries have already done. Digital behemoths must demonstrate effective course correction to avoid harder and broader responses to their practices.