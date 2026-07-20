Monsoon session a test for government and Opposition

Rarely has there been such a tectonic shift between two Parliament sessions in the middle of a government’s five-year term. Yet, the political scenario between the close of the budget session and the opening of the monsoon session is more than significant. When the budget session ended in April, the Opposition had bandied together to deny a constitution amendment bill, which sought to radically alter India’s electoral democracy, the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Assembly polls in states

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Rarely has there been such a tectonic shift between two Parliament sessions in the middle of a government’s five-year term. Yet, the political scenario between the close of the budget session and the opening of the monsoon session is more than significant. When the budget session ended in April, the Opposition had bandied together to deny a constitution amendment bill, which sought to radically alter India’s electoral democracy, the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Assembly polls in states ruled by strong Opposition parties were in the offing, promising some respite from a string of losses to the INDIA bloc.

PREMIUM Political dealings raise larger questions about the role of Parliament against the backdrop of ideology-free politics and loosening ties between the citizen and her representative. (HT Archive)

As the monsoon session opened on Monday, the change was palpable. The BJP’s victory in West Bengal has not only boosted the party’s morale but also triggered the collapse of the Trinamool Congress, once a formidable Opposition voice. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been diminished by the defection of six MPs and speculation is rife that the NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) are exploring a merger. Miffed by the Congress’s power grab in Tamil Nadu, the DMK has been lukewarm to INDIA bloc overtures. As a result, this newspaper has reported that the government might be emboldened enough to reintroduce the constitution amendment bill. If this happens, the fractured Opposition will face an uphill task to stall the legislation a second time.

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But these political dealings raise larger questions about the role of Parliament against the backdrop of ideology-free politics and loosening ties between the citizen and her representative. Can Parliament function as an effective checks-and-balances lever if the anti-defection law is practically ineffective? All lawmakers must ponder on the consequences of their actions on democracy.