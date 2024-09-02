Relapse of violence in Manipur is troubling

A fresh spell of violence in Manipur is a disturbing development, not least because the militants used drones to drop explosives, a first of its kind bombing in the restive border state. This shows that the lull in clashes over the past three months was temporary and not a portent of soothing tempers, and that local authorities have done little to bridge the underlying fault lines that first sparked violence in May 2023. On Sunday, an attack took place near the border between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts with shots fired from nearby hills. Imphal West is dominated by Meiteis and Kangpokpi by Kukis. On Monday, three more gunfights were reported. Imphal, Sept 01 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard after a militant attack, at Koutruk in Imphal on Sunday. Reportedly, two people died and six people injured including a Police personnel in the attack. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

This will hobble stumbling efforts at peace made by the local authorities since the general elections. It will further squeeze the space for mainstream politicians and security forces to handle community relations. And it belies recent claims by chief minister N Biren Singh that peace will return within six months and that emissaries of peace appointed by him have made breakthroughs. The geopolitical climate in India’s neighbourhood has worsened since the Kukis and Meiteis clashed in 2023. Myanmar remains volatile with regular face-offs between the junta and rebels; on the other side, Bangladesh is undergoing a tumultuous political overhaul. With two live borders, India can ill afford to allow the situation in Manipur to spiral. Domestically, too, the unfortunate situation, with Manipur virtually split into zones dominated by different communities, has not changed. This does not bode well for India’s internal security or the social cohesion of a state where peace was hard fought for. The Centre and the state government must redouble efforts to establish peace and bridge the sectarian divide. Eliding accountability for the complete breakdown in law and order will not help this endeavour.