Stalemate in Alaska is a gain for Moscow

The summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ended without any concrete outcomes regarding the ending of the war in Ukraine, currently in its fourth year. It was clear after the meeting in Alaska that Trump had given up his push for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine while Putin had demanded that Ukraine should give up control of the entire Donbas region, including areas that have not been taken by Russian troops. PREMIUM It will be foolhardy for the Europeans to expect the US to play its traditional role even though they have no choice but to continue with Trump as the only broker who has a direct line to Putin. (@mfa_russia via PTI)

The summit was a symbolic win for Putin, who became a virtual outcast for the West even before the launch of the invasion, as he secured an invitation to the US without making any concessions. Both Trump and Putin have spoken of security guarantees for Ukraine, while the US President has said he believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should cut a deal. However, Ukraine has already ruled out any territorial concessions while European leaders have expressed doubts about Putin’s intentions, pointing out that he has not delivered on past commitments.

The planned meeting between Trump, Zelensky and other European leaders on Monday is expected to offer indications of the way forward, though it will be foolhardy for the Europeans to expect the US to play its traditional role even though they have no choice but to continue with Trump as the only broker who has a direct line to Putin. The Indian government, which followed the Alaska summit closely because of Trump’s threat of resorting to secondary sanctions against the country after imposing a 25% tariff over the continued purchases of Russian oil, has welcomed the Alaska summit and commended Putin and Trump for their pursuit of peace. The Indian side’s wish for an early end to the conflict in Ukraine will require more protracted diplomacy.

