The law of driving on Indian roads

India has the highest absolute number of road accident fatalities in the world; this moderates somewhat when seen per capita, but remains a significantly high figure — higher than, say, China, which has a comparable population but higher vehicle density. Road accident deaths are also easily preventable. So, the Supreme Court’s observation that sudden and unannounced braking is negligence, particularly if it endangers others, could be read as a response to the high human toll. PREMIUM The Supreme Court’s observation that sudden and unannounced braking is negligence, particularly if it endangers others, could be read as a response to the high human toll. (Hindustan Times)

However, if the observation, made in a compensation order becomes the basis for wider application, it is likely to come up against the practical difficulties of driving on Indian roads, where one can spot the entire historical trajectory of man’s engagement with motion in a single reel — starting with pedestrians, handcarts, bullock cards, bicycles, autos, cars, buses and trucks, many often driving on the wrong lane or in the wrong direction. Speeding, tailgating, jaywalking, lane-changing without signalling, and a raft of other traffic infractions are all too common — as is dereliction of personal safety conduct. Add to this animals straying onto the roads and potholes and craters, and sudden braking becomes both an unavoidable hazard of and survival tactic for driving on Indian roads. It will be no minor challenge to penalise sudden breaking, that is, if the apex court’s observation becomes the law. The way forward is to crack down on infractions that prompt sudden braking. Severe penal action is the only way to enforce road rules, and no authority should be spared from action, including when they fail to maintain roads in conditions suitable for safe driving and walking. But such action must also factor in the ground realities.

