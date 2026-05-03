Four questions which will matter the most for Monday’s assembly election results

Can BJP’s Hindu consolidation in West Bengal cross a critical threshold?

This is the crudest and yet the most effective way to look at the political competition in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress has won every election in the state since 2009. In the last three, 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been the main opposition party with a vote share in the ballpark of around 40%. Now, if one can justifiably assume that the BJP does not receive any Muslim votes, then its prospects of taking over the TMC depend on consolidating its already existing lead over the TMC among Hindu voters. For the BJP to reach about 45% vote share – which is what the TMC has currently – it will have to consolidate close to two-thirds of the state’s Hindus.