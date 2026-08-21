How does the world see India? | Number Theory

India’s quieter soft-power challenge

Soft power can fail loudly, when people dislike a country, or more quietly, when they do not express much of an opinion at all. For India, Pakistan, is an obvious example of the first. Almost everyone surveyed in the country had a view of India, and it was overwhelmingly negative. Malaysia, Australia and Singapore also had virtually no respondents without an expressed opinion—only Singapore had more respondents with a favourable opinion of India among them. On the other hand, in Poland, as much as 38% did not offer either a favourable or unfavourable view of India. The share was 35% in Argentina and Chile, 31% in Peru and more than a fifth in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. To be sure, the survey data does not tell us whether these respondents know little about India, have yet to form a firm opinion or simply chose not to answer. But the contrast still matters. A country can suffer a reputation deficit when people know what they think and dislike what they see. But India’s challenge in parts of Latin America and Europe may also involve something more basic, getting enough people to form a view in the first place.