How India commutes | Number Theory

Even in cities, 80% of workers take under 30 minutes to travel to work

This is perhaps the most counter-intuitive fact for those who always, and often rightfully, crib about traffic. Only 2.8% of workers in India – 2.1% in rural and 4.1% in urban – took more than an hour for a work commute. An overwhelming 83.4% – 86.1% in rural and 79.3% in urban – spent up to 30 minutes on a work commute. To be sure, the share of people using a car for a work commute is even smaller (3%) although using a personal car, a taxi, a shared car, or an employer-provided car was all counted as travelling in a car. Since NSO has only released summary tables, it is not possible to disaggregate commute time but medium of transport to work. Among major states, the average commute-to-work time in urban areas is the longest in West Bengal and the shortest in Punjab. In Delhi, the only representative of a metropolitan city in the data – since data is only disaggregated at state/UT level – the average commute time is 35 minutes and the share of people who took longer than an hour is 7.8%.