India’s energy economy strained, not shocked | Number Theory

The statistical evidence for import-led squeeze on consumption is not unambiguous

To be sure, it is not clear the extent to which the squeeze on consumption is due to lower supply from fall in imports. HT looked at the annual change in the combined volume of consumption of diesel, petrol, and ATF (petrol, diesel account for 90% of consumption) in the months when crude oil imports have contracted. The slowdown in the consumption of the three products in April does not look like a big outlier compared to other occasions when crude oil imports have contracted since April 2012, the first month for which annual growth can be calculated from PPAC data. Crude oil imports contracted on an annual basis in 52 out of these 147 months, if one were to exclude the 22-month period from March 2020 to December 2021 during the pandemic. 12 of these 52 months also saw a contraction in the combined consumption of petrol, diesel and ATF. To be sure, fuel consumption would also be driven by demand side and not just supply-side factors. It is entirely possible that the current supply crunch is cutting consumption elsewhere. While petrol-diesel-ATF consumption expanded 2.4% in April, for example, total petroleum products consumption contracted 4.6%.