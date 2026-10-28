Les miserables: Why are the French protesting | Number Theory

Barring the US, most G7 countries have seen a stagnation in living standards

France is one of the countries in the elite club of G7, the largest developed economies in the world. While France’s per capita incomes are still much higher than most non-developed economies, what is also true for France and the G7 (except the US) is that mass incomes have experienced a prolonged economic stagnation. This is best seen in real per capita GDP for G7 countries which, barring the US, have almost stopped growing since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Add to this the income inequality, squeeze on things such as real spending on education and inflation, and the economic pain is real.