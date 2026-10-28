Les miserables: Why are the French protesting | Number Theory

Anarchy before a coup d’état?

Under Macron, France has managed to preserve its political centre despite a growing squeeze from both the right and the left. Because the French constitution limits presidents to two terms, Macron cannot run in the elections to be held next year. Polling numbers suggest that neither Macron’s chosen protégées nor the left is likely to prevent Marine Le Pen from taking the presidency this time. Le Pen is likely to have a large lead in the first round and will perhaps sail through the run-off as well. A recently released survey after the protests shows that Le Pen has gained in popularity in the polls. Many reports on the French protests have accused the hard left led by Jean-Luc Melenchon of stoking the protests although Melenchon has denied any responsibility for violence. However, many commentators see in the protests a complete emaciation of centrist politics in France and a growing polarisation between the hard right and the hard left. With the centrists unable to maintain even basic order and the hard right trying to outflank it as a force for stability rather than disorder, France could be headed for a situation where so-called progressive politics mutates into protests against a state that will likely see a right-wing takeover in the near future.