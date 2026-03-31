Muslims in Assam’s labour market | Number Theory

In keeping with the eccentricities of Indian labour market, Muslims report a lower unemployment rate than Hindus in Assam

Muslim unemployment rate in Assam was 3%, lower than the state average of 3.7% and much lower than what it was for Hindus at 4.1%. This is in contrast to the situation at the all-India level, where Muslims report a higher-than-average unemployment rate. An intuitive inference of these statistics, if they were being read without the context provided above, would be that Muslims are better placed in Assam’s labour markets than Hindus. However, what these numbers actually suggest is that a larger share of Muslim workers in Assam are engaged in sectors such as farming rather than looking for better quality jobs. This is something which ought to be kept in mind even while reading India’s overall unemployment rate. Unemployment, more often than not, is a luxury which only the relatively well-off can afford in the country.