Number Theory: 2024 — The year Earth breached the 1.5°C threshold

The year 2024 will perhaps be remembered as the year when the contradiction in humanity’s approach to dealing with the climate crisis reached its peak. Donald Trump, who is a climate denier , is back in the White House as the first US President to win a non-consecutive presidency in 127 years. It is likely that the US under Trump will renege on its commitments vis-à-vis international climate treaties. The world, meanwhile, is the warmest it has ever been and nearing the critical threshold that scientists had long warned about.

Street artists paint a mural on climate change. (AFP File Photo)