Number Theory: What explains BJP’s massive victory in Maharashtra?

The 2024 Maharashtra election results have given the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Mahayuti a massive 81.6% seat share in the 288-member assembly. This is the second largest victory ever for any party or pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra. The BJP’s tally of 132 is also its best ever in the state. What explains the BJP’s unprecedented success in these elections? Here are four charts which put the results in perspective for the BJP.

(From left) Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar celebrate their victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections.(HT Photo)