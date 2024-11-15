An HT analysis of relevant statistics shows that agriculture in Maharashtra is very different from large parts of the country
Maharashtra, in many ways, emerged as the epitome of India’s post-reform agrarian distress with its farmers’ suicides setting a compelling narrative. How much of a role will agriculture play in the Maharashtra elections? Does agriculture really matter in what is one of India’s richest states?
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: Why Maharashtra’s agrarian politics is complicated and different