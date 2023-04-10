Problematics | Games people play with sets of matches

Let us say he selects 'A' cards. So, the card he memorised is at the Ath position from the top. Let the name of the celebrity have (A + B) letters. We deal (A + B) cards, one card per letter. As the memorised card was at the Ath position, we have to deal another B cards after this. After we deal these one by one and place them back on the deck, their order gets reversed. Hence the memorised card now has B cards above it. When we place back the initially removed A cards, we have (A + B) cards above the memorised card. These cards get removed when the celebrity’s name is spelt out the second time, and the memorised card comes on the top of the rest of the deck. When we turn over the next card, it is the card memorised. And that is the magic. — Sunita and Naresh Dhillon, Gurgaon [The above puzzle drew a mix of right and wrong answers. To discuss where some of them got it wrong, let’s denote the number of cards selected as x, and the number of letters in the celebrity’s name as y. A few readers have wrongly argued that when the cards are reversed, the chosen card goes to the position (y – x). The position is actually (y – x + 1), as many other solvers have pointed out.]