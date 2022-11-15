Problematics | Play Wordle with these movie titles

At every bus station along a route, one bus from either direction arrives every 20 minutes, halts briefly, then continues its journey. If you ignore the few seconds spent while stopping, every pair arrives and departs at practically the same moment in any station. Also, these moments of arrival and departure are simultaneous across stations.

At 1 pm one day, just when one bus is leaving, you start walking in the same direction from the same station. At 1:15, you meet a bus from the other direction.

At what time will you be overtaken by a bus from the station where you started?