Problematics | Play Wordle with these movie titles

Neither of this week’s puzzles is exceptionally tough, but one will require harder work than the other. That one is not mathematical, but a word puzzle that also requires some knowledge of Hollywood:
|#Puzzle 12.2:
At every bus station along a route, one bus from either direction arrives every 20 minutes, halts briefly, then continues its journey. If you ignore the few seconds spent while stopping, every pair arrives and departs at practically the same moment in any station. Also, these moments of arrival and departure are simultaneous across stations.
At 1 pm one day, just when one bus is leaving, you start walking in the same direction from the same station. At 1:15, you meet a bus from the other direction.
At what time will you be overtaken by a bus from the station where you started?
|Mailbox: last week’s solvers:
#Puzzle 11.1:
Recap: If (1 bulldog + 3 golden retrievers + 5 cocker spaniels = 189 kg) and (1 bulldog + 4 golden retrievers + 7 cocker spaniels = 249 kg), how much are (1 bulldog + 1 golden retriever + 1 cocker spaniel) and (2 bulldogs + 3 golden retrievers + 4 cocker spaniels)? Anil Kumar Goyal calls them Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4:
Hi Kabir,
We cannot solve two equations with three variables, but we can get many combinations.
Subtracting (2 times Group 2) from (3 times Group 1) leads to Group 3, whose weight is (189 x 3) – (2 x 249) or 69 kg.
Again, subtracting (3 times Group 2) from (5 times Group 1) gives us Group 4, whose weight is (189 x 5) – (3 x 249) = 198 kg.
— Anil Kumar Goyal, Delhi
|(Many others have sent the correct totals, but some have not explained how they worked it out, some have used hit and trial, and a few have found “values” for the three variables. For fairness, I am crediting only those who have solved the puzzle algebraically.)
#Puzzle 11.2
Dear Sir,
The answer is CRWTH. It is a word of Welsh origin, meaning a musical instrument resembling a violin.
|Solved both puzzles: Biren Parmar (Bay Area, California), Aarika Goel (Gurgaon), Gopal Menon (Mumbai), Shivika Gupta (Delhi), Abdullah Jamil Ahmad (Delhi), Sanidhya Saumay (Mumbai), Shawn Jacob (Mumbai), Sandra Danisha (Podar International School, Kalyan), Ravinder Gahlout (Gurgaon), Pavit Singh Malhotra (Chandigarh), Amrish Poddar (Delhi), Jasvinder Singh (Nabha), Yojit Manral (Faridabad), Agrim Gupta (Delhi), Sumanyu Aggarwal (Indraprastha High School), Himabh Gemini (Nehru World School, Ghaziabad), Air Commodore (Retd) R I Seshan (Gurgaon), Kanishka Kataria (Delhi), Madhuri Patwardhan (Thane), Raunaq Nayar (Delhi), Prabhjot Singh (Delhi), Chinki Balani Shukla (Mumbai), Dr Roona Poddar Gupta (Delhi), Manthan Dhabriya (Delhi), Hem Dodhia (Mumbai)
|Solved #Puzzle 11.1: Vishal Jha (Chandigarh), Ritu Tyagi (Greater Noida), Navneet Singh (Vadodara), Vivek Kumar Garg (Delhi), Apoorv Salar (Delhi), Rajeev Chaudhary (Panchkula), Rina Kumari (Noida Extension), Avneesh Tomar (Delhi), Tiyasha Bansal (Delhi), Joy Pandya (Mumbai), Prachi Sharma (Delhi), Kanchan Monga (Gurgaon), Renuka Mathur (Delhi), Shubham Verma (Mumbai), Shishir Gupta (Indore)
|Solved #Puzzle 11.2: Deepa Mittal (Gurgaon), Sandeep Bhateja (Hoshiarpur), Gulraj Singh Nagi (Ludhiana), Parth Gaggar (Gurgaon), Reena Yadav Ramakrishnan (Mumbai), Dilip D’Souza, Alka Mehta (Delhi), Mohit Singla, Jyoti Bhat (Mumbai), Renuka Mathur, Jyothis Bince (Delhi), Rishi Kapadia (Mumbai), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Jasleen Kaur (Delhi), Hardik Goel, Col (Dr) J S Sabharwal (Mohali), Gaganjot Kaur (Mohali), Sahil Vij (Bahadurgarh), Geetansha Gera (Faridabad), Naveen Bisht (Delhi)
|Apologies to Amardeep Singh of Meerut for misspelling his name last week, and to Vinod Mahajan of Delhi for failing to credit him with solving both puzzles.
Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your answers to problematics@hindustantimes.com
