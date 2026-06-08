Problematics | Red Rackham’s jewels

Fans of Tintin may remember a plot twist at the end of Red Rackham’s Treasure, the sequel to The Secret of the Unicorn. I shall avoid spoilers for any reader who might want to visit those comics for the first time. All I can reveal is that, yes, Tintin and his friends do find the treasure at the end. Part of that treasure is the subject of the following puzzle.

Representational image.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#Puzzle 198.1

Red Rackham’s treasure, found in a strongbox, includes jewels, gold and silver coins, and gold ingots, besides historical documents. It is the jewels we are concerned about. There are 630 of these, although our heroes do not know it yet. They find some of the jewels when they open the strongbox, but at this moment they are unaware that there are more hidden in a compartment that they have not noticed yet.

They count what they have found. Professor Calculus is the fastest counter, Tintin is not bad, and Captain Haddock also contributes although he is drunk as usual. Even Snowy the dog pitches in, counting a handful. They add up their counts, which is actually a subtotal of 630.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Eventually the hidden jewels, too, will be found. We don’t know yet who will find them, so we will have to look at parallel, alternative storylines in the style of Kurosawa’s Rashomon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eventually the hidden jewels, too, will be found. We don’t know yet who will find them, so we will have to look at parallel, alternative storylines in the style of Kurosawa’s Rashomon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Suppose Snowy the dog finds the remaining jewels and adds them to the jewels he has already counted. His total will then become equal to the jewels counted by Haddock, Tintin and Calculus put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suppose Snowy the dog finds the remaining jewels and adds them to the jewels he has already counted. His total will then become equal to the jewels counted by Haddock, Tintin and Calculus put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suppose Haddock finds the rest and manages to count them after downing a few more drinks. His total will then become one-and-a-half times the counts of the other three put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suppose Haddock finds the rest and manages to count them after downing a few more drinks. His total will then become one-and-a-half times the counts of the other three put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Suppose Tintin finds the rest and adds them to his existing count. This will take his total count to twice the jewels counted by the other three put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suppose Tintin finds the rest and adds them to his existing count. This will take his total count to twice the jewels counted by the other three put together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Finally, suppose Calculus finds the remaining jewels. He is already a prolific counter. If he adds the remaining jewels to his existing count, his total will become two-and-a-half times the counts of the other three put together.

How many jewels has each of our heroes counted so far, and how many are hidden in the compartment?

#Puzzle 198.2

BRAINTEASER BY YMCA (1, 9, 7)

OUR HELICOPTER (7, 6)

NOTE HT HEADLINE (5, 2, 3, 4)

MPs ARE SLIM (4, 6)

The above are anagrams, with the numbers in the brackets signifying the number of letters in the words of the answers. One of these anagrams has appeared in an earlier puzzle, so you will get a head start if you can remember the solution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Two of the anagrams are of novel titles. The other two are of fictional characters, each of whom appears in a different novel among the two anagrammed.

Rearrange the letters to get the novels and the characters. Even easier: what is the common link connecting the four answers?

MAILBOX: LAST WEEK’S SOLVERS

#Puzzle 197.1

Hi Kabir,

The highway is 90 miles long, and the riders' speeds are 90 mph, 75 mph and 72 mph. They reach their destination at 10:00, 10:12, and 10:15 am.

Let the highway length be d miles and the speed of the third fastest rider be s mph. From the given relative speeds, the second fastest rider's speed is s + 3, and the winner's speed is s + 3 + 15 = s + 18.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The times (in hours) taken to cover the highway by the three riders, from fastest to slowest, would be d/(s + 18), d/(s + 3), and d/s It is given that the second fastest biker finishes 3 minutes (= 1/20 hours) earlier than the third fastest, and the winner finishes 15 minutes (= 1/4 hours) earlier than the third fastest. Which gives us two equations:

(d/s) – d/(s + 3) = 1/20, or s² + 3s – 60d = 0; and

(d/s) – d/(s + 18) = 1/4, or s² + 18s – 72d = 0

Subtracting the second equation from the first, we get s = 4d/5. Putting this value of s in any of the above equations, we get d = 90 miles and s = 72 mph. This gives the other two speeds as 75 mph and 90 mph. The fastest rider takes 90 x 60/90 = 60 minutes, the second fastest takes 90 x 60/75 = 72 minutes, and the third fastest takes 90 x 60/72 = 75 minutes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

— Anil Khanna, Ghaziabad

#Puzzle 197.2

Dear Mr Kabir,

Two sets of ages (in years) in arithmetic progression are possible for the minor children: (6, 5, 4, 3) and (12, 10, 8, 6). If they were not all minor (<18), an infinite number of solutions would have been possible.

Let the age of the eldest of the four children (the dentist’s daughter) be a, and let the common difference in the arithmetic progression be d. Then the other children are aged a – d, a – 2d and a – 3d. Given,

a³ = (a – d)³ + (a – 2d)³ + (a – 3d)³

=> a³ = 3a³ – 18a²d + 42ad² – 36d³

=> 2a³ – 18a²d + 42ad² – 36d³ = 0

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

=> a³ – 9a²d + 21ad² – 18d³ = 0

=> (a – 6d)(a² – 3ad + 3d²) = 0

For positive integers a and d, (a² – 3ad + 3d²) is always greater than 0. Therefore,

a – 6d = 0

For d = 1, we get a = 6, a – d = 5, a – 2d = 4, and a – 3d = 3.

For d = 2, we get 12, 10, 8 and 6.

For d = 3 or more, we get a = 18 or more, which is not a valid solution because all three children are minors.

— Shri Ram Aggarwal, Palam, New Delhi

Solved both puzzles: Anil Khanna (Ghaziabad), Shri Ram Aggarwal (Delhi), Dr Sunita Gupta (Delhi), Yadvendra Somra (Sonipat), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Professor Anshul Kumar (Delhi), Kanwarjit Singh (Chief Commissioner of Income-tax, retired), Sabornee Jana (Mumbai), Ajay Ashok (Delhi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Solved #Puzzle 197.2: Shishir Gupta (Indore)

Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies by Friday noon to problematics@hindustantimes.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kabir Firaque ...Read More Puzzles Editor Kabir Firaque is the author of the weekly column Problematics. A journalist for three decades, he also writes about science and mathematics. Read Less

treasure hunt Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON