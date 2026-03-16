The electoral dynamics in Assam, Kerala, TN, West Bengal | Number Theory

Three out of seven non-Congress, non-BJP chief ministers in the country will be testing their fate in this election cycle

Out of the 18 large states which have 10 or more Lok Sabha seats, nine have chief ministers from the BJP. Only two have Congress chief ministers while seven – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab – are ruled by non-BJP, non-Congress chief ministers. Of these, the chief ministers of Bihar and Andhra are from parties that are allied with the BJP. That means three out of the only five large states with a non-Congress, non-BJP chief minister will be seeking a fresh mandate in this election cycle (to be sure, the DMK is a long-standing ally of the Congress, but is the senior partner in the alliance). While the BJP is the primary opposition party in West Bengal, it is the Congress which is hoping to end the LDF’s victory run in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, it looks like a straight contest between the DMK led alliance and a National Democratic Alliance led by the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The stakes are the highest for the CPI (M) in Kerala as an election loss there will be a first when communists would not be in power in any Indian state; big or small, since 1977.