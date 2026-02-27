The great (military) purges of China | Number Theory

…And was the worst in 2025

Not all generals are officially purged in China. Some of them just go missing. The pattern is easy to miss because disappearances often doesn't precede any formal announcement. A WSJ report on the purge of General Zhang for instance, mentioned how the military high command was kept in the dark for days about why he was missing from a “can’t miss” event. Although Zhang’s arrest was eventually announced, many aren’t. The CSIS database tries to account for this. While 36 generals and lieutenant generals have been officially purged since 2022, CSIS data shows that another 65 have gone missing or are assessed as potentially purged based on unexplained absences from key meetings where they were expected to appear. That takes the combined count of confirmed and suspected cases to a staggering 101, showing that the officers publicly removed from the CMC are only the visible tip of the proverbial iceberg. In fact, data for 2025, which has seen the greatest number of purges at 62, shows that 42 of the cases recorded by CSIS are of generals and lieutenant generals that have gone missing.