Number Theory | The last of the Mohicans: Breed of Test OGs depletes

In his retirement announcement earlier this week, decorated Indian spinner R Ashwin made a reference to him and captain Rohit Sharma sitting alongside being the “last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room”. That slang has its origins in American gangster culture as “original gansta”, but has found a life in pop culture as someone who has been around a while. Ashwin had been there and done that. With 537 Test wickets, he finishes his 13-year career as a test cricketer ranked No 7 by wickets.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket (AFP)