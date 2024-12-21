Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory | The last of the Mohicans: Breed of Test OGs depletes

Byhowindialives.com
Dec 21, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Ashwin’s is not just a departure of an OG from the Indian dressing room. His is also a knock for OGs across Test cricket

In his retirement announcement earlier this week, decorated Indian spinner R Ashwin made a reference to him and captain Rohit Sharma sitting alongside being the “last bunch of OGs, if we can say that, left out in the dressing room”. That slang has its origins in American gangster culture as “original gansta”, but has found a life in pop culture as someone who has been around a while. Ashwin had been there and done that. With 537 Test wickets, he finishes his 13-year career as a test cricketer ranked No 7 by wickets.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket (AFP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket (AFP)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On