The long arm of El Nino that suppresses monsoon rains — I | Number Theory

It is now almost certain that 2026 will be an El Nino year when the rains will disappoint. The word, which is Spanish for “little boy”, has a lot of importance for India because of its impact on the monsoon rainfall which accounts for 75% of the annual rainfall in India. What exactly is the El Nino? What is its relationship with rainfall in India? This two-part series will use some meteorological maps and data points which explain it for the non-meteorologists.

Women shield themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day in Rishikesh on Monday.(PTI)