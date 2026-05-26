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The long arm of El Nino that suppresses monsoon rains — I | Number Theory
How exactly does El Nino suppress temperature gradient between Indian subcontinent & Indian Ocean which weakens monsoon? Part 2 of this series will answer that.
Updated on: May 26, 2026 07:22 am IST
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It is now almost certain that 2026 will be an El Nino year when the rains will disappoint. The word, which is Spanish for “little boy”, has a lot of importance for India because of its impact on the monsoon rainfall which accounts for 75% of the annual rainfall in India. What exactly is the El Nino? What is its relationship with rainfall in India? This two-part series will use some meteorological maps and data points which explain it for the non-meteorologists.
The long arm of El Nino that suppresses monsoon rains
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