The real winner of the China+1 strategy? Vietnam | Number Theory

Vietnam has gained across sectors from US’s trade diversion away from China

To understand this, HT looked at two-digit HS trade product groups with at least $20 billion of US imports in 2025, where China supplied at least 20% of the market in 2017 and then lost at least five percentage points of share. The filters are meant to focus on large, economically meaningful markets where China was once an important supplier and then clearly lost share, rather than on small product categories where a sharp percentage-point fall may not amount to much in dollar terms. Nine categories qualified this filtering process. Vietnam emerges as the most consistent beneficiary across labour-intensive goods. Its share rose by nearly 18 percentage points in toys, about 15 points in furniture and footwear, and six to eight points in apparel. Taiwan’s gains were more concentrated in machinery, where its share jumped almost 19 points. India’s footprint was smaller overall, but electrical machinery stands out, rising by 5.6 points—second only to Vietnam among the countries analysed—while it also made smaller gains in apparel and iron and steel articles. The reshuffling of US sourcing has therefore produced a clear hierarchy of winners. Vietnam has captured the broadest set of gains, Taiwan and Mexico have dominated particular manufacturing segments, while India’s success has so far been narrower and more sector-specific.