UK continues to count its economic losses, and Prime Ministers | Number Theory

Starmer’s successor will have to save both the country and the party

By all indications, Starmer will be succeeded by Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Manchester, who won a by-poll to enter parliament—the prerequisite to challenge the incumbent prime minister’s leadership. Burnham’s job is anything but enviable. He will have to balance the growing guns versus butter schism inside the Labour Party. Its popularity depends on sustaining welfare benefits at a time when all of Europe is reckoning with the cost of filling the growing void left by the US withdrawing its security umbrella from Europe. One of the most damning indictments of Starmer was his defense secretary John Healey resigning over the government’s failure to increase defense spending to 3%. That Labour is being pulled in all directions was crystal clear in the latest local body poll results declared last month when it lost council seats across the political spectrum. Labour’s 28 victories were all previously held seats, but it lost 37. Twenty-Eight of those went to non-right formations while Reform/Tories took another 9. Clearly, Labour’s and the UK’s political travails are far from over.