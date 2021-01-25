IND USA
32 children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:40 PM IST
PM Modi.(PTI file)

Thirty-two children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.

In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said the awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories.

"Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service," it said.

Commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners, but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to a new zenith of success and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners through video conferencing on Monday.

