80.73% pass Bihar Matric board exams; Simultala boy tops the merit list

Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui topped the Bihar School examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th (matric) Examination 2019. The BSEB 10th examinations were held between February 21 and 28 across 1,148 centers in the state. Bharti scored 97.2% marks. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor declared the results.

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.73, which is 11.84% more than the previous year’s 68.89%.

The second rank and the third rank were also bagged by students of SAV. Ronit Raj with 96.6% and Priyanshu Raj with 96.2% ranked second and third in the merit list. However, none of the girls figured in the merit list wheras all the toppers of previous years were girls from SAV itself.

Out of all 18 students, whose names figure in the top 10 list released by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, 16 belong to SAV Jamui while the other two are from West Champaran and Madhubani.

Out of 16,35,070 students who appeared in the matriculation exam this year, 8,08,736 boys and 8, 26,334 girls passed. While 2,90,666 students secured first division, 5,56,131 bagged second division and 4,54, 450 got third division. A total of 3,14,8134 students failed in the examination, while 179 results are pending this year which used to be in thousands earlier. “Students can apply for scrutiny between April 9 and 18 while compartmental forms will be available from April 11 until April 16,” said Kishor.

BSEB Chairman Kishor said that Bihar Board has set a historic record by declaring the results so quickly. “The board has itself developed customized computer software for marks feeding. For the first time, Bihar board arranged pre-printed examination copies with Bar code and Litho code to eliminate any chance of error. All 173 evaluation centers were equipped with computers for direct entry of marks which saved time,” he said.

The chairman said that for the first time, BSEB prepared 10 different sets of question paper to ensure a fair exam. “Besides, 50% of questions were of objective type and step marking system was introduced in evaluation so that the students can score good percentage and don’t face difficulty while seeking admissions in good colleges”, added Kishor.

