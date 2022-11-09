3rd merit list for DU UG admissions tomorrow, check number of vacant seats here

DU UG Admission 2022: University of Delhi will release the third merit list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, November 10. Candidates can check the DU Merit list at or after 5 pm by logging in to the official admission portal of the university, admission.uod.ac.in.

Ahead of publishing the third merit list, Delhi University has displayed a list of course and college wise number of vacant seats for undergraduate admissions. The university had also given a two-day window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry, for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who had already taken admission.

“Through the provision of Mid-Entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” DU said.

DU UG admission 2022: Vacant seats for round 3

After the DU 3rd merit list is released, candidates have to accept the allotted seat between November 11 (10 am) and November 13 (4:59 pm). The last date for payment of application fee online is November 15 (4:59 pm).

