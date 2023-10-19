Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ACAT 2024: Registration for the Amrita Common Aptitude Test is open, entrance exam to be held in 40 centers across India

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 02:30 PM IST

The entrance examination for MBA 2024 admissions will be a computer-based test and will be held in 40 centers across the country.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the commencement of ACAT (Amrita Common Aptitude Test) for MBA 2024 admissions.

According to a press release by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the registration for the national level entrance test for the Amrita School of Business which offers MBA Programmes in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi campuses has begun and will conclude on 31st December 2023.

The entrance examination, which will be a computer-based test, will be held in 40 centers across the country. Candidates having a UG degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognised by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) with a minimum 50% aggregate in 10th, 12th and UG are eligible to apply. Students in their final year can also apply subject to the completion of their examinations and viva voce, if any, before June 30, 2024, mentioned the press release.

The total marks for the entrance test will be 100 and there will be 25 questions each from four sections such as verbal reasoning & language comprehension, data interpretation & analysis, general knowledge of Indian & global scenarios, and quantitative aptitude, informed Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Globally benchmarked curriculum, summer internships in leading corporate with a stipend and Pre-Placement offer options and global exposure through collaboration with reputed universities around the globe such as the University at Buffalo, University of Groningen, Deakin University, Vrije University Amsterdam, and Aalto University are some other key features of MBA programme offered by Amrita School of Business, stated the press release.

For more details, visit the official website.

entrance test mba degree aptitude test admissions amaravati bengaluru coimbatore kochi
