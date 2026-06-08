Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured assistance to a meritorious girl seeking admission to a BTech course and directed prompt action on complaints related to alleged police inaction and illegal encroachments during a 'Janta Darshan' event here.

Adityanath assures BTech admission support to student, orders action on land grab complaints

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According to an official statement, the chief minister met people from different parts of the state, heard their grievances and issued directions to officials for their resolution.

During the interaction, a girl from Lucknow, accompanied by her elderly mother, told Adityanath that despite securing good marks in the intermediate examination, she was facing financial difficulties in pursuing a BTech course.

After examining her marksheet, the chief minister gave assurance that arrangements would be made for her admission to a reputed institution, and asked her to focus on her studies.

He said the government would not allow the education of any poor or needy student to be disrupted due to lack of resources. The girl and her mother thanked the chief minister for the assurance.

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{{^usCountry}} Several complainants from different districts submitted petitions alleging police apathy and delays in action in matters related to illegal encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several complainants from different districts submitted petitions alleging police apathy and delays in action in matters related to illegal encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a serious view of the complaints, Adityanath directed officials to closely monitor the cases, ensure justice for the victims and initiate action against those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a serious view of the complaints, Adityanath directed officials to closely monitor the cases, ensure justice for the victims and initiate action against those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He assured the complainants that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He assured the complainants that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also advised people to first approach district and divisional-level authorities with their complaints before coming to the state headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also advised people to first approach district and divisional-level authorities with their complaints before coming to the state headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the prevailing heat conditions, he urged citizens to take care of their health and said many issues could be resolved at the district or divisional level through the administrative machinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the prevailing heat conditions, he urged citizens to take care of their health and said many issues could be resolved at the district or divisional level through the administrative machinery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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