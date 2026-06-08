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Adityanath assures BTech admission support to student, orders action on land grab complaints

Adityanath assures BTech admission support to student, orders action on land grab complaints

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:52 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured assistance to a meritorious girl seeking admission to a BTech course and directed prompt action on complaints related to alleged police inaction and illegal encroachments during a 'Janta Darshan' event here.

Adityanath assures BTech admission support to student, orders action on land grab complaints

According to an official statement, the chief minister met people from different parts of the state, heard their grievances and issued directions to officials for their resolution.

During the interaction, a girl from Lucknow, accompanied by her elderly mother, told Adityanath that despite securing good marks in the intermediate examination, she was facing financial difficulties in pursuing a BTech course.

After examining her marksheet, the chief minister gave assurance that arrangements would be made for her admission to a reputed institution, and asked her to focus on her studies.

He said the government would not allow the education of any poor or needy student to be disrupted due to lack of resources. The girl and her mother thanked the chief minister for the assurance.

 
lucknow yogi adityanath uttar pradesh
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