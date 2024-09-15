AIAPGET Counselling 2024: AACCC PG Round 1 registration ends tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC, will end the AIAPGET Counselling 2024 Round 1 registration process on September 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for AACCC PG round 1 can find the direct link on the AACCC's official website at aaccc.gov.in. AIAPGET Counselling 2024: AACCC PG Round 1 registration ends tomorrow, link here

The registration link will be deactivated at 2 pm and the payment facility link at 5 pm tomorrow.

The choice-filling process will end at 11:55 p.m. on September 16, 2024. The choice locking facility will begin at 2 p.m. on September 16 and will end at 11:55 p.m. on the same date.

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done from September 17 to September 18, 2024 and the Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 19, 2024. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from September 20 to September 25, 2024 and Verification of Joined Candidate Data by AACCC/ NCISM/NCH will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2024.

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: How to apply for Round 1

To apply for AACCC PG Round 1, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the PG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open. Candidates must click on the AIAPGET Counselling 2024 Round 1 registration link.

Again, a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Now login to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration facility shall be available at the beginning of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I) as specified in the Counseling Schedule. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AACCC.