UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 schedule revised, registration window reopens at upneet.gov.in

Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has released the revised UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to check the revised schedule can find it on the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 schedule revised, registration link here

As per the revised schedule, the registration window reopened on September 14 and will remain open until September 19, 2024. Registration and security money can be deposited until September 19, 2024. The merit list will be released on September 20, 2024.

The online choice filling dates are September 23 to September 26, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 28. The date for downloading the allotment letters and admission is September 30, October 1, 3, and 5, 2024.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to register for Round 2

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the Round 2 counselling process.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

New candidates who want to participate in Round 2 counselling will have to pay ₹30000 as security money for government seats and ₹2 lakh for private medical college seats. For private-sector dental colleges, it is mandatory to deposit Rs. 1,00,000/-. For those candidates participating in the second round of counselling who had not registered in the first round of counselling, it will be mandatory for such candidates to register online on the website by depositing the registration fee of Rs. 2000/-.

Candidates who have already deposited the registration fee are not required to register or deposit the fee again. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.