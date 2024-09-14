TS ICET 2024 round 1 allotment result out at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced seat allotment result for the first round of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET 2024) counselling. Candidates can check the TS ICET seat allotment results on the official website, tgicet.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TS ICET 2024 round 1 allotment result announced at tgicet.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After checking the college-wise allotment results, candidates must also download their allotment orders. The allotment orders are available through candidate login.

Candidates selected in the first round must pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from September 14 to 17.

There will be two more rounds of TS ICET counselling – second or final round and spot admissions. Here's the detailed schedule:

Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking for helpline centre, date and time to attend certificate verification (if not attended in first phase): September 20

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates: September 21

Exercising options: September 21 to 22

Freezing of options: September 22

Provisional allotment of Seats on or before: September 25

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website: September 25 to 27

Reporting at the allotted college: September 25 to 28

Here's the direct link to check college wise allotment status

The spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA courses at private unaided colleges will be placed on the counselling website on September 27.

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Download allotment order

TS ICET Counselling 2024: How to check allotment result

Go to tgicet.nic.in Open the colleg-wise allotment status link Select college, branch and search for allotment details Next, go to the candidate login page Provide your login details and submit Download the allotment order.

For any help regarding the TS ICET examination, candidates can call the helpdesk numbers – 7660009768 and 7660009769.