TS ICET Results 2024 Live: Telangana ICET result releasing at icet.tsche.ac.in today, here’s how to check
TS ICET Results 2024 Live: Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will TS ICET Results 2024 be released today, June 14, 2024. Candidates who want to Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test results through the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET examination was conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2024. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations were conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Session 3 examination was conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. ...Read More
TG ICET is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25. Follow to blog for results, direct link and other details.
TS ICET Results 2024 Live: Steps to download scorecard
Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
Look out for the link to check TS ICET 2024 results on the homepage and click it
A new page will pop up and candidates will have to submit the login details
On submitting the login details, candidates can view their result
Verify the details on the score card and save the page
Download the page and take a print out of the score card for future needs.
Registration Number
Date of birth
icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET Results 2024 Live: Along with the release of the results, officials will also release a list of toppers, analysis of the results which will include gender-wise analysis, pass percentage details, etc and other information.
Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on TS ICET Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your scores will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS ICET Results 2024 Live: TG ICET is conducted for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.
TS ICET Results 2024 Date: June 14, 2024
TS ICET Results 2024 Time: Unknown