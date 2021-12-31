AIIMS INICET January 2022: PG open round counselling revised schedule released

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INICET January 2022 revised schedule for PG open round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round for PG courses can check the revised schedule available on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, tentative vacancy in different subject/ speciality after allotment in the second round of online seat allocation will begin on January 8. The registration and exercising of choices for the open round of seat allocation will begin on January 12 and will end on January 16, 2022.

The final seat position different subject/ speciality for the open round will be released on January 14 and announcement of seat allocation of the open round will be done on January 23, 2022. Candidates can accept allocated seat online from January 24 to January 27, 2022, and reporting should be done from January 24 to January 27, 2022.

The on-spot admission round for PGIMER Chandigarh will be conducted separately before January 31, 2022. PGIMER will announce the registration, schedule and other details of the on-the-spot admission round separately. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

