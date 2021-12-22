AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 withdrawn, final allocation soon

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has withdrawn the AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022. The result was published on December 21, 2021. The official notice can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the result notification No.202/2021 dated 21.12.2021 for INI-CET January 2022 session stands withdrawn due to the technical error. The result of the final allocation will be released by the Institute soon.

Candidates who will be eligible for the seat allocation round will have to register themselves on PG Online Seat allocation portal. The online acceptance of allocated seat was supposed to be done from December 22 to December 27, 2021 along with reporting and submission of documents/ security deposit, as per the official schedule.

AIIMS INICET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org.

Click on Academic Courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ‘INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs).

Click on the seat allotment link available on the new pop up box.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The round 2 seat allocation process will commence on December 31 and candidates can select institute and subject till January 1, 2022. The seat allocation result will be released on January 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON