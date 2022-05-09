Anna University Admission 2022: Notification, application in June-July
Anna University, Chennai has released the admission schedule for the 2022-23 academic session in university departments.
The application process for BE, BTech, MSc, ME, MTech, MBA, MCA and integrated courses will begin in June-July, and get over by August.
The admission schedule is tentative, the university said. Here are the details:
Anna University admission schedule (tentative)
|Programme
|Notification and application
|Last date to apply
|M. Sc. - 5 yr Integrated
|June 22
|July 20
|B.E, B. Tech (Consortium of Industries)
|June 24
|July 15
|M.E, M. Tech, M Arch, M. Plan (Consortium of Industries)
|July 31
|August 17
|M.Sc(2 yr), M. Sc(5 yr) Integrated (Consortium of Industries)
|June 26
|July 25
|M.C.A, M.B.A (Consortium of Industries)
|June 15
|July 13
|B.E, B. Tech, B. Arch (Other States)
|July 6
|July 29
|M.C.A (Other States)
|June 15
|July 13
|B.E, B. Tech, B.Arch (NRI / FN / CIWGC)
|June 24
|July 13
|M.E, M. Tech, M. Arch, M. Plan (NRI / FN/ CIWGC)
|July 27
|August 18
|M. Sc (2 yr), M.Sc 5 yr Integrated (NRI / FN / CIWGC)
|June 27
|July 22
|MCA / MBA (NRI / FN / CIWGC)
|June 27
|July 22
Application forms and notifications will be available on the admission website of the university, admissions.annauniv.edu/cfa. Students can also visit annauniv.edu for more details.
For more information, candidates can contact Anna University's centre for admissions at 044 - 2235 8314 or send email at dircfa@annauniv.edu.
For the admission schedule, click here.