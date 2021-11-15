Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET 2021 phase 1 seat allotment: Know how to check
admissions

AP EAMCET 2021 phase 1 seat allotment: Know how to check

AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment list will be released on the official website https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/
AP EAMCET 2021 phase 1 seat allotment: Know how to check(PTI file)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment list will be released today, November 15, as per an update available on the official website. The seat allotment list can be checked from the official website only. “  All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021,” reads the update.

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment list official website

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment list: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

An important update has been released regarding the courses offered at SVU college of engineering. “It is informed to all the candidates that the following courses in S. V. U. College of Engineering –Tirupathi, are self-supporting courses not self-finance courses as communicated by the Registrar, S. V. U. College of Engineering – Tirupathi. Further it is informed that there is no fee reimbursement for the following self-supporting courses as per the decision taken by the University,” candidates have been informed. The link to the concerned courses is given here.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IGNOU extends July 2021 UG, PG admission deadline

JNV Class 9 Admissions 2021: NVS extends registration date till November 15

DU Academic Calendar: Fuchchas ask,“Offline kyun nahi?”

Bihar DCECE Counselling 2021: Registration begins today, check schedule here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP