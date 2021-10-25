AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2021 admission registration begins

The registration for the admission process through AP EAPCET, formerly AP EAMCET, begins today, October 25. Candidates who are eligible for the admission can register at the official website.

AP EAMCET 2021 admission registration

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can register using hall ticket number and date of birth details.

The last date of registration is October 30.

The verification of the certificates uploaded by the candidates will be done from October 26 to October 31.

Candidates will be asked to enter their options from November 1 to November 5.

The first phase of seat allotment will be announced on November 10.

“Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category (Gender, Local area, SC/ST/BC/EWS/PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and games quota etc) of the candidate. The final allotments will be placed on the Web on the scheduled date announced, the Candidates will have to down load the allotment order from the web site,” an official statement says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Candidates with downloaded allotment order have to report through Self-reporting system by online in the website- https://sche.ap.gov.in and report at the allotted college also. These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat,” it has added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON