AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment result to release today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the phase 1 seat allotment result for AP EAMCET Counselling 2021. The seat allotment result will be available to candidates on the official site of AP EAMCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Earlier the seat allotment result was scheduled to release on November 10, 2021, which has been postponed due to some unknown reason. As per the previous schedule, the self-reporting and reporting at college was to be done from November 10 to November 15, 2021 and the classwork was to commence from November 15. However, new revised schedule has not been released by the Council yet.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check first seat allotment result

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

